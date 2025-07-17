Surbhi Chandna shares glimpses of her culinary and scenic getaway in Kuala Lumpur

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna, on Thursday, gave a delightful glimpse into a day well spent in Kuala Lumpur.

Taking to Instagram, she shared snippets from her vibrant day that began with messy, cheesy bagels and coconut coffee—setting the tone for a food-filled, joy-driven outing. In her post, Chandna revealed that the day only got better as she rounded it off with an affordable Michelin Star meal, adding a touch of culinary finesse to her travel diary. The ‘Naagin’ actress also mentioned that in between, she sipped on fresh carambola juice, caught up with a few friends over calls, and hopped on a train that took her uphill to a breathtaking view of the city.

Sharing a series of photos, the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress wrote, “A day that started with messy cheesy bagels and coconut coffee ended with a pretty affordable Michelin Star Meal telephoned a couple people in between and drank fresh carambola juice Took the train uphill to view KualaLumpur, sat in between clouds felt light drizzle on the face and did a happy dance Ok bye.”

In the images, Surbhi Chandna is seen giving a sneak peek into her meals, clicking pictures with her food, and striking playful poses at various scenic locations around Kuala Lumpur.

Talking about her work front, Surbhi rose to fame with her performances in the shows “Ishqbaaaz” and “Naagin 5.” She began her acting journey in 2009 with a brief appearance in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” but it was her role in “Qubool Hai” that marked her first big break. Over the years, she has also appeared in shows like “Sanjivani” and “Sherdil Shergill.”

In 2024, Surbhi ventured into the digital space with Amazon Mini TV’s “Rakshak—India’s Braves,” where she portrayed Alka Singh, the wife of an army officer, played by Barun Sobti.

