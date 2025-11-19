Surbhi Chandna recalls how her second Karva Chauth became a celebration of family and traditions

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna took to social media to share glimpses of her second Karva Chauth celebration.

She described it as a heartwarming occasion filled with family, traditions, and togetherness. In her recent post on Instagram, Surbhi reflected on how a simple getaway at Alibaug turned into a joyful celebration, complete with laughter, games, and cozy movie nights. Sharing her video, the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress wrote, “Our 2nd year Karvachauth Celebration was wrapped in the warm embrace of @lemonadealibaug. What started as a simple getaway turned into a beautiful celebration of family, traditions, and togetherness.”

“The villa’s peaceful charm set the perfect mood — sunlight spilling into smooth, warm corners, the pool echoing with endless laughter, and the games room becoming the hub for everyone’s competitive streak. The movie night under the cosy setup was the highlight, where storytelling, smiles and warmth blended effortlessly. In the middle of all this comfort, the hospitality stood out the most,” she added.

Surbhi Chandna and her husband, Karan Sharma, who tied the knot in March 2024, celebrated their second Karva Chauth in Alibaug. Karan once again observed a fast for Surbhi, repeating his heartfelt gesture from the previous year.

Sharing moments from their Alibaug celebration, Surbhi Chandna revealed that the couple spent the day playing pickleball and celebrating 15 years of togetherness before catching a glimpse of the moon. She captioned the images, “Karan Sharma fasted for his Wife Surbhi Chandna just like last year this year too With every sip of water we drank we blessed and thanked each other for the 15 years we invested in this union Survived a scorching hot day in Alibag on Karwachauth , played pickleball to kill time before the Moon Showed up.” (sic)

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate destination wedding on March 2, 2024, at Chomu Palace, Rajasthan.

