Suparn Verma says every story including a love story is political

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Director-writer Suparn Verma, who is set to release his upcoming film ‘Haq’, has broken down his research process. He also made a fascinating remark as he said that every story, including love stories, is political

He spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film, and shared how he avoids going down the rabbit hole during the research.

He told IANS, “So, I approach the story from the perspective of the characters of Shazia Bano, of Abbas Khan (the lead characters of ‘Haq’) and it is their story, it is their journey, anything that is important in that journey of theirs, is there in the film, anything that is not part of their journey, which is not taking my story forward, has to be culled out, it cannot be part of it”.

He further mentioned, “See my thing is this, everything including a love story is political in nature because the minute power dynamic comes into anything, the minute I say, ‘I love you’, there is a power dynamic, so it is as simple as that, politics comes in, not everything has to be brandished, not everything has to be tweeted, some things in your belief system comes in through your work. Personally I believe anything that takes a story forward, which engages the audience, entertains the audience, and is true to the film, deserves a place to be in it and what is not true to the film has no place to be in the film, because at the end of the day film is forever”.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, 'Haq' stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

The film is set to release in theatres on November 7, 2025.

