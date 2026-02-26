Sunny Leone talks about acting with less dialogues and more through silence & emotions

Mumbai Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke about working with fewer dialogues and relying more on expressions and silence in the film Kennedy. Sunny also reflected on the challenge of restraint in performance.

Read More

Elaborating on it, Leone told IANS how acting with pure emotions and without dialogues is not an easy task and difficult.

Elaborating on the same, Leone told IANS, “So, we did a lot of workshops for the same as it is not easy. Anurag (Kashyap) Sir also gave me some advice and also stories and different research information, and with all those things it became a little easy. On set, I was in his hands.”

The actress further went on to praise Anurag Kashyap, saying working with him on the movie Kennedy, was a deeply reassuring experience.

“The best part about Anurag Sir is when you work with him, he makes you feel safe and he makes you feel heard and he makes you feel so comfortable,” Sunny said.

Highlighting the confidence she felt under Kashyap’s guidance, she added, “Whatever you do, through his guidance, it makes you feel good about what you are doing.”

She concluded by emphasising how seamless the experience was regardless of the performance style. “So, whether it was dialogue or whether it was no dialogue, I think that working with him was the best experience ever.”

Earlier , Sunny had opened up about the atmosphere on the sets of ‘Kennedy’, addressing the speculation that the film’s shoot was marked by total silence on sets.

Responding to the reports of pin drop silence on the sets of the movie, Sunny clarified that the quiet environment was simply a reflection of professionalism.

“The set was so silent because it was a professional set and people were not whispering. They were doing their work, that’s why they were quiet,” she told IANS.

The actress further emphasized that the silence was not in any negative aspect but rather something that contributed positively to the entire filming of the movie.

“Everybody got into their work and was so deeply engrossed. We also got into our work with full passion and dedication that there was hardly any time to talk. But I don’t think that was a bad thing. I think it actually helped. It helped you focus,” she explained.

Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. It went on air on February 20.

–IANS

rd/