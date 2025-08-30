Sunny Leone says all entertainers should be a part of every single facet of entertainment industry

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming project, ‘Betrayal’, has spoken up on entertainers embracing change.

‘Betrayal’ is a vertical format OTT project with an aspect ratio of 9:16. It is helmed by Vikram Bhatt, and marks the actress’ 2nd project with him.

Talking about working in the vertical format, Sunny told IANS, “I trust Vikram sir. So, when he asked me to be a part of it, it was very easy to say, ‘Yes’ to him. I also believe that all entertainers should be a part of every single facet of the entertainment industry. So, if you’re on the forefront of all these new amazing things, then there are so many different layers of entertainment that you should explore. I think this is a great idea”.

She also spoke about her collaboration with Vikram. ‘Betrayal’ is her 3rd project with him. The two had previously joined hands for Anamika, a suspense-driven web series that gained traction for its thrilling narrative. Sunny played the central role, bringing depth and intensity to the character. They also collaborated on ;Beiimaan Love’, where she attempted a different shade of performance, earning appreciation for stepping outside her established image.

Talking about her experience of working with Vikram, she said, “This is my 3rd time working with him, and it’s absolutely amazing. He is very calm, very nice, it’s just easy and amazing to be around him”.

She also sent her best wishes to everyone who is celebrating Ganeshotsav, as she said, “To everybody out there, Happy Ganpati, please be safe. I know everybody is out on the streets with their Ganpati, and they’re dancing and everything but, most importantly, keep the children safe, and keep yourself safe”.

When asked about juggling south cinema and Hindi cinema, she said, “It’s all amazing, if you want to do good work then language doesn’t matter”.

