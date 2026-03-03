Sunny Leone opens up about adopting daughter Nisha & trauma post multiple failed IVFs

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone has opened up about the trauma and self-blame she experienced following failed IVF attempts years ago, further admitting that the emotional toll left her questioning herself.

Read More

The actress opened up during a candid conversation with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on the latter’s famous vlog on YouTube.

Speaking about the painful phase, Sunny recalled, “We had already gone through one failed attempt. We had six perfect embryos. The first four were girls, two were boys, and then all of a sudden all the four girls just went.”

Sunny added, “It was very heartbreaking. I started to blame myself and felt like something was wrong with me. I kept asking, ‘Why is this happening? Is it my karma? Is it this? Is it that? But at the end, it's God’s plan for you.”

The actress further recalled how she thought of adoption. “So then when we were there, I said, why can’t we just adopt a baby girl? Those four girls are gone now.”

The actress further revealed that adoption had always been close to her heart since childhood. “I knew I wanted to adopt since I was very small. My husband, Daniel also wanted to adopt. So we went to St. Catherine’s one day after we were donating a bunch of items. We were there visiting and we saw all the children there.”

The actress further said that she has revealed to Nisha about her being adopted.

“Nisha knows she’s adopted, and she’s fine with it.”

Farah, also shared that she too had faced IVF failures before welcoming her triplets years ago, and was seen empathising with Sunny’s journey.

For the uninitiated, Sunny Leone is a proud mother to three children, daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017 when she was just over a year old.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their twin boys, Asher and Noah, through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Sunny is currently seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. She is also seen hosting the reality show Splitsvilla. It is her 10th year hosting the reality show.

---IANS

rd/