Sunny Leone grooves with Prince Narula on his track 'Bolero'

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bringing a fun angrezi mem meets desi swag twist, Sunny Leone was seen grooving with Prince Narula on his Haryanvi song “Bolero” on the sets of Splitsvilla 16.

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Prince took to Instagram and shared a lively video featuring the duo dancing together, clearly serving style and full-on masti in one frame.

Captioning the post on a playful note, he wrote, “Made this video with the cutest person on earth I know.”

MTV Splitsvilla is an Indian television dating reality show presented by Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma.

The show follows young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love.

This season introduced a two-villa concept, the Pyaar Villa where the contestants focused on forming connections to become Ideal Matches and earn a place on the Pyaar throne, and the Paisa Villa, where contestants collected Splitcoins to become a Power Match and claim the Power Throne.

Prince is predominantly known for his performance in reality shows; he has also acted in fiction serials. He has won the reality TV shows MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9.

He also appeared as the wrestler Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu and as Shahnawaz "Shaan" Ali in Naagin 3. He was recently seen as a contestant in the reality show “The 50”.

Sunny’s latest release includes Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Rahul Bhat. The film marks the third collaboration of Anurag and Rahul Ugly and Dobaaraa. Kennedy premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 25 May. It was released digitally on Letterboxd Video Store on 10 December 2025 and was released on ZEE5 on 20 February 2026.

The film follows Kennedy, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

--IANS

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