Sunny Leone explains the reason behind the absolute silence on sets of Anurag Kashyap's ‘Kennedy’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up about the atmosphere on the sets of ‘Kennedy’, addressing the speculation that the film’s shoot was marked by total silence on sets and filled with heavy moods.

Responding to the reports of pin drop silence on the sets of the movie, Sunny clarified that the quiet environment was simply a reflection of professionalism.

“The set was so silent because it was a professional set and people were not whispering. They were doing their work, that’s why they were quiet,” she told IANS.

The actress further emphasized that the silence was not in any negative aspect but rather something that contributed positively to the entire filming of the movie. “Everybody got into their work and was so deeply engrossed. We also got into our work with full passion and dedication that there was hardly any time to talk. But I don’t think that was a bad thing. I think it actually helped. It helped you focus,” she explained.

Actor Rahul Bhatt, further noted that such an atmosphere is common on the sets of serious filmmakers. “Every serious director’s set is very quiet. There is not much noise. Any serious director’s set is very quiet,” he added.

Earlier, the actress had shared that she was in disbelief about being part of the film until the day she walked into the set.

The actress had stated that despite attending the trials and the workshops for the Anurag Kashyap directorial, she felt that she wasn't going to be a part of the film.

The actress said, “My first reaction was disbelief that I had been offered the role. I didn’t 1,000% believe I was part of the film until I actually got on set. Even though I did the trials and the workshops, and everything happened, we all know entertainment is very volatile and things can change at the drop of a dime. I was so happy when the first shot was taken and we moved on to the next. That’s when I felt, ‘Alright, now they won’t replace me, I think I did a good job”.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, ‘Kennedy’ also stars Rahul Bhat. The film is set to stream on ZEE5 from February 20, 2026.

