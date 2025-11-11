Sunny Hinduja celebrates as his film 'Thai Massage' turns 3

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja celebrated as his 2022 laughter ride "Thai Massage" completed three years of release.

The 'Aspirants' actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of behind-the-scenes snippets from the making of the comedy drama.

Showing his gratitude towards all those involved in making the movie, Sunny penned the caption, "Three years to a special film with special ppl. Thanks to the entire team of Thai Massage. (Two black heart emojis) (sic)."

Written and directed by Mangesh Hadawale, "Thai Massage" shares the story of Atmaram Dubey, a middle-class 70-year-old man whose newly arisen desires take him on an outrageous voyage of self-discovery that defies society standards.

The film stars Gajraj Rao as Atmaram Dubey, Sunny Hinduja as Mukesh Dubey (Son of Atmaram), Divyendu Sharma as Santulan Kumar, Alina Zasobina as Rita, and Rajpal Yadav as Jugnu Bhaiya, along with others.

Backed by Imtiaz Ali and Bhushan Kumar, "Thai Massage" released in the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Sunny has received a lot of love for the various characters he has played on the screen.

However, back in October, a netizen noticed that in every character he plays, he is seen with a smoking habit.

Sunny uploaded the screenshot of a DM from one of his admirers on social media expressing their concern for his health.

The text read, "Yaar app ek baat btao har series me agar aap itniiiii cigerette peeyoge toh kaise chalega? You really need to focus on quitting because we cant affort to loose amazing actors anymore. (sic)"

Appreciating Sunny's acting skills, they added, "Aap role me jo character pakadte ho. The tone, the language, the lehja basically its rare in actors I am sure they try too. But apka aisa lagta hain ki aap waha se hi ho. Jaise lagta tha aap Hayana ke ki ho (Aspirants), ya is baar ki Pakistan ke hi ho..point is your art is sooo sooo sooo sooo sooo soo soo good. Your fans love and adore you. Toh please yeh smoking wali series kaam karo aur waise bhi kaam peeyo cigarette yaar. We need to preserve you. (red heart and folded hands emoji)".

Reacting to this, Sunny disclosed that he smokes only on screen and not in real life.

