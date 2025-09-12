Sunny Hinduja bring desi atta to his mom in Dubai: 'Atta maajhi satakli'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja decided to visit his parents in Dubai, and guess what his mother asked him to bring from India? The 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' actor revealed that his mom had asked him to bring atta (flour) from India.

Dropping a glimpse of his packing, Sunny wrote jockingly, "She thinks India is a grocery shop and I am a delivery boy".

The clip posted by him on his Instagram handle showed Sunny's journey from packing the atta in his bag to finally giving it to her mother in Dubai.

"Atta maajhi satakli (Laughing emoji) [dubai, international trip, flight, home, family, mom, chores, funny, grocery shopping, anuv jain, aise kaise song]," he captioned the post.

Sunny also added the "Arz Kiya Hai" track from Coke Studio Bharat as the background music of the video.

Amused by the relatability of the video, a netizen penned in the comment section, "Lol. We are the exact same. We take atta and rice too… Indian delivery system"

Another one wrote, "Awesome sir great son and great actor too loved the series saare Jahan se achcha you have done a tremendous job huge respect."

The third comment read, "Cutest role reversal here mom and mil gets me Indian things to Abu Dhabi".

Referring to his popular series, "Aspirants," a user made a hilarious remark saying, "Sandeep bhaiya ke mummy papa Dubai rhte hain …lagta hai Aarthik istithi achhi ho gayi hai @hindujasunny."

In the meantime, during an exclusive interaction with IANS Sunny revealed how the mind can be both your greatest enemy and friend, depending on how you channel it.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “According to me, our biggest enemy and our greatest friend is the same—our mind. It’s the mind that can bring arrogance, and the same mind can bring compassion, if it’s connected to the heart."

“So that’s the biggest enemy, and we just need to channelize it," Sunny added.

