Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer reveals he still hears his bade papa Dharmendra’s voice

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol revealed he still hears his grandfather Dharmendra’s voice in his head.

On his birthday, he penned a heartfelt note and wrote that he knows his grandfather is always around him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajveer posted a childhood image of him with his bade papa and wrote, “Happy birthday bade papa. Love you so much, I still hear your voice in my head, I know your always around me.” In the image, a young Rajveer Deol could be seen posing with his arms wrapped around his grandfather Dharmendra.

Karan Deol also wished his ‘Bade Papa,’ Dharmendra, on what would have been his 90th birthday. He shared a touching post in his honor. His post read, “Bade Papa I grew up watching you, how you carried yourself, how you treated people, how you stayed grounded no matter what life threw at you. Everything I try to be today… a calmer mind, a kinder heart, a stronger person… it all comes from you.”

“Your hugs gave me warmth, that quiet reassurance. You made everything feel okay without even saying a word. I miss that more than I can explain. There will never be anyone like you, Bade Papa. Thank you for shaping me in ways I understood only when I grew up. Thank you for loving me the way only you could. I carry you with me every day. I love you. And I miss you, always. Happy Birthday!.”

Sunny Deol also paid an emotional tribute to his father, Dharmendra, sharing that he will always feel his presence. In his post on Instagram, he said, “Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me love you papa. Miss you.” The ‘Gadar’ actor also shared a throwback video of Dharmendra enjoying the serene beauty of the mountains.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who appeared in more than 300 films in a career spanning more than six decades, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89.

