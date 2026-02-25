Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol pens a beautiful birthday note for ‘his happiness & peace’ Drisha Acharya

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Karan Deol, on Wednesday has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his ‘greatest blessing’ Drisha Acharya, and also shared a loved-up monochrome picture of the two on his social media account.

Karan wrote, “Happy Birthday, my love. You are my happiness, my peace, and my greatest blessing.”

The picture shared by Karan, shows the couple posing together against a backdrop of twinkling fairy lights. The young actor looks dapper in a suit paired with a crisp shirt, while Drisha stuns in an elegant strapless outfit with a shawl draped around her shoulders, and holding a clutch.

For the uninitiated, Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya in June 2023 in a grand ceremony. The wedding was attended by family and close friends from the film fraternity. Junior Deol had earlier shared their official wedding pictures on social media along with a romantic note.

Announcing his new journey of togetherness, Karan had written, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

Talking about Karan, the actor is the son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol and the grandson of late superstar Dharmendra. The wedding that took place in 2023, had a lot of festivities and saw the Deol family come together in celebration.

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made headlines when they were seen dancing at the baraat. Actor Abhay Deol and several other family members also marked their presence at the occasion.

For the uninitiated, Drisha Acharya is fashion designer by profession, and is reportedly the granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy’s daughter Rinki Bhattacharya.

On the professional front, Karan made his Bollywood debut with his father Sunny Deol’s directorial venture “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” in 2019.

–IANS

rd/