Sunny Deol to start shooting for his next film produced by A.R. Murugadoss, Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released war film ‘Border 2’, is set to start shooting for his upcoming film next month. The film is co-produced by A.R. Murugadoss and Farhan Akhtar.

Read More

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Balaji Ganesh. On Sunday, the film's team gathered together for a puja. They also posed together for the pictures. In one of the images, Sunny, Jyotika, Balaji Ganesh and Riteish Sidhwani were seen sharing smiles. The film is expected to go on floors from February 2026.

Meanwhile, ‘Border 2’ has opened to a great response. The film, directed by Anurag Singh and co-written by Singh and Sumit Arora, serves as a standalone sequel to ‘Border’ directed by J. P. Dutta.

It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series Films and J. P. Films. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with additional roles by Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. The narrative expands beyond the original by depicting combined operations of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Filming took place in multiple real defence locations including cantonments and naval bases to enhance authenticity.

‘Border 2’ was released on January 23, 2026, timed with the Republic Day weekend, and has seen strong box-office openings, with early earnings around INR 30 crore on day one and continued growth in its first days of theatrical run. The film has also sparked varied audience discussions regarding its visuals and storytelling.

The film touches upon the Battle of Basantar, one of the many campaigns in the India and Pakistan war of 1971.

--IANS

aa/