Sunny Deol spends weekend watching 'favourites' Sinner, Swiatek 'take the crown' at Wimbledon

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol had a splendid weekend as he shared he watched two of his favourites Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek at the Wimbledon 2025.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared pictures of Sinner and Swiatek.

He wrote: What a weekend watching my two favourites take the crown! Here’s to @janniksin and @iga.swiatek , my champions! #Wimbledon2025.”

Sinner claimed his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday, defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-octane final to become the first Italian man to lift the singles trophy at The Championships.

Sinner’s victory came after three hours and four minutes of gripping tennis, where he imposed his aggressive baseline game and served with authority. After dropping the first set, the Italian broke Alcaraz early in each of the next three sets, tightening his grip as the match wore on.

His relentless hitting, especially into Alcaraz’s forehand, paid dividends as the Spaniard’s level dipped as per ATP.

With the win, Sinner secures his fourth Grand Slam title, now only missing Roland Garros to complete the career Grand Slam. He also leaves London with a commanding 3,430-point lead in the PIF ATP Rankings.

Former World No.1 Iga Swiatek made history at Wimbledon 2025, storming to her maiden Ladies Singles title and sixth career Grand Slam crown overall at the All England Club with a dominant 6-0,6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final on Saturday.

Poland's Swiatek, the four-time French Open and one-time US Open winner, added the Wimbledon title to her kitty, which made her a Grand Slam champion on all surfaces -- synthetic, clay, and grass.

Swiatek registered a commanding 57-minute victory on Saturday, just the second 6-0, 6-0 Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era after Steffi Graf double-bagelled Natalia Zvereva in the French Open final in 1988.

Sunny has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film “Border 2”.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a powerful image of himself in character and wrote, “Mission accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind!”

The upcoming war drama, helmed by director Anurag Singh, features Sunny Deol in a key role. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with J.P. Dutta’s banner, J.P. Films.

Set to release on January 23, 2026, “Border 2” aims to spotlight the untold stories of the Indian armed forces, continuing the legacy of patriotic storytelling.

--IANS

dc/