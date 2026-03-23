Sunny Deol shares a rare photo with ‘Maa’ Prakash Kaur

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol shared a rare picture with his ‘Maa’ Prakash Kaur post the demise of his legendary father Dharmendra.

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Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring the mother-son duo. The photograph shows Sunny leaning in close to his mother as they look ahead with soft smiles.

For the caption, he wrote: “MAA” along with several red heart emojis.

Prakash Kaur is the first wife of late star Dharmendra. The two married in 1954 before his film career began.The two are parents to actors Sunny and Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta.

On the acting front, Sunny was last seen in Border 2 directed by Anurag Singh. A standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film serves as a multi-front war drama, expanding the scope of its predecessor by featuring the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

It also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

He will next be seen in Gabru, which was originally intended to be an OTT release. However, after test screenings, the makers of the film decided to take the theatrical route bypassing a direct-to-digital route.

‘Gabru’ is written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana. It also features actors Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri and contributions from Satinder Sartaaj and Anurag Saikia.

The film is described as a drama centered on themes of courage, conscience, identity, and resilience. It presents a character-driven narrative focusing on moral strength and emotional struggle rather than conventional action. The story follows a central figure confronting personal and social challenges, reflecting ideas of empathy and inner conviction.

‘Gabru’ was announced by Sunny Deol on October 19, 2025, on the occasion of his 68th birthday, when he released the film’s first look poster on social media.

He also has Lahore 1947, a period drama film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.