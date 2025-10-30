Sunny Deol says dad Dharmendra is all set to ‘rock again’ with his powerful role in ‘Ikkis’

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Sunny Deol couldn’t contain his excitement as he praised his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, for his remarkable performance in the upcoming film “Ikkis.”

Reacting to the film’s trailer, the ‘Gadar’ actor shared his admiration for Dharmendra’s powerful portrayal, expressing confidence that the legendary star is all set to rock again on the big screen. On Thursday, Sunny took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer of the film. In his caption, he praised not just his father’s acting prowess but also his looks.

Sharing the trailer, the ‘Jaat’ actor wrote, “PAPA is going to ROCK again. Looking GOOD PAPA. LOVE YOU. Dear Agastya, all the very best, you will rock too! Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan. #IkkisTrailer Out NowIn cinemas December 2025!.”

On October 29, the makers unveiled the trailer of "Ikkis," giving a glimpse into the courage, honor, and sacrifice of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film marks the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda, who steps into the role of the brave soldier. It also features veteran actor Dharmendra as Lt. Col. (later Brigadier) M.L. Khetarpal, Arun’s father.

The story explores a father’s emotional journey as he tries to understand what compelled his son to disobey orders and embrace near-certain death during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Agastya Nanda plays a powerful portrayal of war hero Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's gripping drama. For the unversed, Arun Khetarpal, after graduating from the Indian Military Academy, was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse regiment. Arun Khetarpal was posthumously honored with the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military award.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, “Ikkis” is set to hit theatres in December 2025.

