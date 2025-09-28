Sunny Deol heads to his nephew’s wedding, shares fun driving video en route to Delhi

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, on Sunday, shared a fun and heartwarming video on social media, capturing his journey to Delhi for his nephew’s wedding.

In the clip, he is seen driving and expressing his excitement about joining his family for the celebrations. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Gadar actor posted his video where he is seen enjoying the driving on highway and captioned it, “main nikla gaddi leke next stop: Delhi.” In the video, Sunny is heard saying in Punjabi, “I’m on my way to see my nephew’s wedding. Mom, Dad, everyone will be there, and we’ll have a great time.”

The actor is seen dressed in his casuals that he paired with hat and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is all set for the release of his upcoming action-war drama, “Border 2,” which is slated to hit theaters on January 22, 2026. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war thriller is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

While the original “Border” (1997) portrayed the iconic Battle of Longewala (1971), this much-anticipated sequel is reportedly inspired by the Kargil War of 1999.

In July, Sunny had completed filming for his much-anticipated war drama “Border 2.” He announced the wrap up news by sharing a striking photo of himself in character along with a message that read, “Mission accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind!”

In addition, Sunny Deol will be seen in “Lahore: 1947,” an upcoming film produced by Aamir Khan’s production house. He is also set to portray Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic “Ramayana,” which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

