Sunita Kapoor says she’s overjoyed to see Karan Boolani’s love for daughter Rhea Kapoor

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor expressed her heartfelt emotions on social media as she opened up about the beautiful bond between her daughter Rhea Kapoor and son-in-law Karan Boolani.

Sharing her joy, Sunita said her heart fills with happiness seeing the love and care Karan showers on Rhea. On Tuesday, the star wife took to her Instagram handle and shared photos of the couple alongside a heartfelt note. Sunita wrote, “Happiest bday karan .. so blessed to have you as a son.. seeing how much you love and care for rhea and the love and care you show every member of the family fills my heart with joy! May you always be blessed with the best , love you beta @karanboolani.”

In the first solo image, Karan is seen lying while looking at the camera. The next click shows Karan and Rhea, dressed in stylish black outfits, posing together. On September 6, Karan Boolani turned a year older and received heartwarming birthday wishes from his father-in-law Anil Kapoor, sister-in-law Sonam Kapoor, and wife Rhea Kapoor.

The ‘Mr. India’ actor expressed his admiration for Karan in a heartfelt note, highlighting how he consistently raises the bar through his dedication and positive influence. Anil Kapoor shared the message along with two photos on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Every year, you raise the bar, not just in your work, but in the way you live, create, and inspire those around you. your passion and your energy is contagious. It’s been incredible watching you evolve into the person you are today. You and Rhea make such a powerful team, grounded, creative, and unstoppable. Here’s to more adventures, bigger dreams, and stories that leave a mark. Have an amazing year ahead, Son!.”

Sonam Kapoor also posted a heartfelt birthday message for her brother-in-law, Karan Boolani, giving a rare glimpse of her son Vayu with his beloved uncle. She captioned the image, “Happy happy Birthday to Vayu’s favourite storyteller, friend and funnest uncle. Karan Boolani, we love you.”

--IANS

ps/