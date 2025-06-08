Suniel Shetty to R Madhavan: Wishes pour in as Shilpa Shetty turns 50

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) It might be hard to believe but fitness icon Shilpa Shetty has turned 50 years old on Sunday.

Shamita Shetty wished her elder sister on her special day with the following words, "Happy Birthday my Munki ! It’s been absolutely wonderful to watch you grow into the beautiful ,strong woman you are today.. balancing life so well with such grace . Thankyou for always watching over me like a second mother ,for being such an important part of my life and for teaching me so much . Side by side or miles apart.. you and I will ALWAYS be connected by heart ! Love you to the moon n back."

Her 'Dhadkan' co-star Suniel Shetty penned, "Happy happy birthday Shilpa. Keep shining, keep inspiring… always!"

Rakul Preet Singh also dropped a lovely birthday wish for Shilpa saying, "Wishing you a year full of love, light, laughter, and of course, lots of yoga & glam! Happy birthday @theshilpashetty! Stay fabulous, always."

R Madhavan also wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to an absolute angel of a lady and fabulous gracious soul who effortlessly lights up everyone she touches @theshilpashetty."

Dia Mirza's post went like this, "Happy Birthday you gorgeous gorgeous woman...Keep shining! Lots of love @theshilpashetty."

Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram stories and shared, "Happy birthday @theshilpashetty Stay the beauty with brains that you are!! One of the warmest people I know."

Along with everyone else, the stunner posted a special birthday message for herself. She shared a compilation video of her various phases of life over the years - starting from a toddler, to adolescence, to adulthood, to the present-day Shilpa.

"Grateful for my journey and the stories that made me and the ones still on my way. Thank you for all your love and wishes Instafam," read Shilpa's wish for herself.

In the comment section, director Farah Khan penned, "Happy birthday shilpsssss."

Sanjay Kapoor added, "Happy big birthday."

Many others from the film fraternity also wished the 'Sukhee' actress.

