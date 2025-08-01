Suniel Shetty on ‘Son of Sardaar 2’: Rare to find a film that has generations howling together

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty, who watched “Son Of Sardaar 2” with his son Ahan Shetty and star Ajay Devgn in London, heaped praise on the latest release and said that it is “rare to find a film that has generations howling together.”

Taking to his Instagram stories, Suniel posed alongside his son Ahan and Ajay

Suniel wrote: “Of all the places in the world. London is where the madness unfolds! Caught Son of Sardaar 2 with Jassi, Ajay & Ahan. Maannn watttaa a laugh riot!”

Reacting to the “Border” sequence in “Son Of Sardaar 2” , Suniel added: “And AJ that one take on me…hilariouss. Ahan’s cracking up, I’m cracking up, rare to find a film that has generation howling together! AJ only you can pull off this level of madness with such swag.”

Son of Sardaar 2 is a Hindi-language comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. In the film, a man fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. Produced by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Talking about Suniel, he is currently seen in the second season of “Hunter” alongside Jackie Shroff. The follows Vikram (Suniel Shetty), who receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic Salesman (Jackie Shroff).

Meanwhile, Ahan will next be seen in “Border 2,” directed by Anurag Singh. It also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

The movie is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s production house, J.P. Films. “Border 2” is slated for release on January 23, 2026.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

