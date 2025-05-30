Suniel Shetty calls Paresh Rawal 'wonderful human being' amidst 'Hera Pheri 3' row

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Versatile actor Paresh Rawal turned 70 on Friday, and wishing him on his special day, his 'Hera Pheri' co-star Suniel Shetty penned a special birthday wish for him, calling him a "wonderful human being".

Showering him with love and respect, Suniel penned on his X timeline, "To the man... Who is a powerhouse of both Wit & Wisdom and an even more wonderful human being. Happy happy birthday Pareshji. Much love and respect always."

Suniel also shared a photograph facing the camera with Paresh.

The post comes in the light of the ongoing tiff between Paresh and Akshay Kumar, following the former's exit from the third installment in the franchise, "Hera Pheri 3."

The controversy erupted after reports started doing the rounds that Paresh had walked out of "Hera Pheri 3". After this, Akshay's production banner, Cape of Good Films, which is backing the project, filed a lawsuit against Paresh of Rs. 25 crores for abruptly quitting the drama.

Meanwhile, a source close to Paresh questioned the film’s original producer, Firoz Nadiadwala's silence in the matter.

A source close to Paresh told IANS, “Let’s not forget, 'OMG' was a film Paresh ji helped develop from the ground up, adapted from a play he had performed for years. When it came to producing the film, he didn’t blink. He placed his trust in Akshay Kumar out of deep love, respect, and, above all, faith. That bond has always been strong. Years later, OMG 2 came along, and this is where the truth gets blurry. Paresh ji had developed that story from scratch, with the intent of making it a standalone film. It was not meant to be OMG 2. But somewhere along the way, the script he shaped was rebranded into a franchise sequel. The role was written for him. The story was his. And yet, he chose to walk away quietly, gracefully. He didn’t fight it. He didn’t stop it. He didn’t sue.”

