Sunidhi Chauhan credits Rekha for the success of her hit song 'Kaisi Paheli Zindagani' from Parineeta

Mumbai Aug 28 (IANS) Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "Parineeta" clocked it's 20th year of release in August. The movie, on account of its 20th anniversary, is all set to be re-released in theatres.

On account of the special occasion, singer Sunidhi Chauhan revisited the magic of ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’, a song sung by her, that struck a chord with fans and is even loved till date.

The singer, thrilled over the love she has been getting for her iconic song decades after its release, said, “Kaisi Paheli Zindagani was such a unique and refreshing song for me. The song had this beautiful old-world charm blended with a cabaret vibe." Adding more, Sunidhi stated, "What made it even more special was that it was picturised on Rekha ji—an icon, a legend, and someone I have admired all my life. When I recorded the song, I had no idea it would be her performing it on screen, and she lit the screen up and made me sound so good. To have my voice match her timeless presence felt like the highest honor. I’m so grateful that even today the song continues to live on in people’s hearts.”

The singer also took to her social media account to express her emotions. She wrote, "20 years later, it still lingers, the music still soars, and the love still feels new. Here’s raising a toast to the cast & creators as it returns in all its 8K glory! #Parineeta back in cinemas Aug 29th, exclusively for a week. Restored in 8K by: @prasad_corp @prasadfilmlabs Restoration Producer: Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala."

The timeless romantic drama, Parineeta was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic 1914 Bengali novel. Parineeta has been restored by Prasad Film Labsz making Vinod Chopra Films to become the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound, a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. Part of this restoration work was carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, a globally acclaimed lab known for restoring cinematic classics.

Parineeta was actress Vidya Balan's debut in Bollywood and with the re-release of the movie, it marks a landmark celebration of 20 years of Vidya Balan’s incredible journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films. The emotions of Parineeta transcend generations, telling a story of love and longing with such purity, artistry, and cultural richness that every generation finds a piece of themselves in it.

This evocative number, composed by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, continues to mesmerize audiences two decades later. Its graceful blend of vintage aesthetics and cabaret sophistication, coupled with Rekha’s unforgettable performance, has made it to go onto become Bollywood's one of the most classy numbers.

----IANS

