Sunburn Festival to have its 2025 edition in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival Sunburn Festival is set to its 2025 edition in Mumbai, for the first time.

Atul Patne, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, added, “Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of shaping India’s cultural and entertainment economy and music is a vital part of that vision.”

“By bringing landmark experiences like the Sunburn Festival to Mumbai, we are actively building a robust music tourism ecosystem, one that attracts global attention, fuels local enterprise and positions our state as a thriving destination for next-generation cultural experiences,” Patne added.

The festival will take place on December 19, 20 and 21 in Mumbai. This year, the festival secured the #8 position on DJ Mag’s prestigious ‘Top 100 Festivals of 2025’.

Speaking on the development, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Nearly two decades ago, we set out with a simple yet powerful vision, to create a world-class electronic dance music experience in India. What followed was the beginning of a movement, with Sunburn Festival becoming one of the first to put India on the global entertainment map and shape a thriving music tourism culture.”

Singh said that Goa has been an integral part of that story.

“But building a legacy also means taking it forward. Bringing Sunburn to Mumbai feels like the right step, creating new energy and connections in a city that never stands still. The city’s creative pulse and deep ties to youth culture make it the perfect stage for what’s next,” Singh added.

“With the support of the Government of Maharashtra, we’re proud to help shape Mumbai’s rise as India’s festival capital, and I can’t wait to see what we build together this year.”

Since 2007, legendary artists including Martin Garrix, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta and Hardwell have graced Sunburn’s stages, making it a must-play for electronic music’s biggest names.

RuPay presents Tuborg Sunburn Festival 2025, driven by Hyundai, in association with Redbull and ITC.

--IANS

dc/