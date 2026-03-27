Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai'

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sunainaa has now disclosed how she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for her critically acclaimed film 'Neerparavai' and how the unit, after having to cancel shooting on that day, reshot the same scene another day.

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The actress recently chose to answer questions her fans on social media had for her. When one fan asked her a question about one specific movie scene for which she had to opt for multiple takes, Sunainaa said, "Well … plenty.! Haha. But the end take is the one that counts."

She then went on to cite director Seenu Ramasamy's critically acclaimed film 'Neerparavai' and went on to narrate an incident that happened while she was shooting for the film.

Sunainaa wrote, "For 'Neerparavai', (I) had slipped over the sea moss on the rocks, fell on my face slightly sideways and hurt the area around my chin. The lower left side. I still have a tiny scar on my face :) did multiple takes for the scene and eventually shot it on another day."

She added, "We cancelled the shoot for the day, also because my ears were ringing. Covered it up with make up and went back to shoot the next day. I’ll attach a picture."

For the unaware, Sunaina, who impressed audiences with her performance in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Neerparavai', had now made a shocking statement last year that Neerparavai did not get her more films and that on the contrary, she lost out on a couple of films after the film's release.

Sunainaa, while answering a question posed by a follower on her X timeline on her evolution from the time she debuted in Kaadhalil Vizhunthen to playing a cameo in Theri to exploring the web series space, and eventually returning to lead roles in films, had said, "Neerparavai, one of those films I gave my everything to, didn’t get me more films. A lot of people looked at the makeup in the film and felt it wasn’t “cute” enough for that era, especially when mass commercial films were dominating."

She had gone on to say, ""In fact I lost two films after the release. One of them is a weird story which I may tell someday….That led to a break, almost like a gap in my career. But it’s okay. Because it gave me clarity about the mentality I was surrounded by. I didn’t hold back. I continued exploring, trying different mediums, simply because I was excited to do varied roles despite this. And eventually, I brought myself back. I evolved crazy during this time, it taught me a lot about the world, the industry."

Her statement had left many in the industry surprised as her performance in the film was so impressive, that even the director of the film Seenu Ramasamy, had gone on record to say that he believed that she would win a National Award for it.

Now, the actress has disclosed for the first time that she had suffered an injury to her face while shooting for the film.

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IANS

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