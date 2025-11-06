Sumbul Touqeer shares how her role in ‘Itti Si Khushi’ will redefine love as setting boundaries

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Television actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has opened up about her role in the show “Itti Si Khushi,” sharing how the show will present a refreshing take on love and relationships.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the 'Imlie' actress revealed that her character’s journey will highlight how love isn’t just about affection and togetherness, but also about setting boundaries, thinking ahead, and understanding what’s truly right for both individuals. When asked if the show’s central question whether sacrifice is always the right form of love resonated with her, Sumbul shared, “I think this storyline will help people reflect on what love really means. We’ve been conditioned to believe that loving someone means giving up everything for them — but Itti Si Khushi shows that love can also mean setting boundaries and thinking ahead. Anvita’s refusal isn’t a rejection of her father; it’s her way of saying, “I love you, but I also have to protect the rest of our family.”

“It’s a mature, compassionate form of love that looks beyond the immediate moment. I hope viewers see that saying “no” can also be an act of care, not defiance.”

Talking about the emotionally charged track, Sumbul mentioned, “When I first read this track, I remember feeling a mix of surprise and admiration. It’s not often that you come across a story where the daughter refuses to save her father — but once I understood the reason, it made complete sense. Anvita’s choice isn’t born from anger or indifference; it comes from emotional exhaustion and clarity. She knows that even if she donates her liver, there’s no guarantee her father will change his ways, so she chooses to stay healthy for her siblings who rely on her. It’s a decision stemming from a different kind of love, one that values responsibility and the long-term well-being of her family over momentary sacrifice.”

“Itti Si Khushi” airs every Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB. The show introduces Anvita (played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan), a character who challenges traditional expectations. Unlike the usual portrayals of women driven by self-sacrifice and silent suffering, Anvita takes a bold stand when she discovers she is a compatible liver donor for her ailing father. Choosing not to go through with the transplant, she makes a decision that sparks deep questions about love, duty, and personal boundaries.

--IANS

ps/