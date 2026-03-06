Sukanya Boruah on her international debut with 'Not a Hero': It makes every struggle worth it

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Sukanya Boruah has made her international debut at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) with her first film, “Not a Hero”.

The project recently premiered at the prestigious film festival on 14 February 2026, where it got a Special Mention in 'Crystal Bear for the Best Film in Generation Kplus', by Generation – Youth Jury.

Elated about adding another feather to her cap, Sukanya shared, "To have our film premiere in Berlin, especially at Berlinale, was overwhelming in the most beautiful way. I was so glad that I later realized this was my debut film. Sitting there with the team, watching months of hard work unfold on screen in front of an international audience, was emotional, humbling, and powerful all at once. It felt unreal."

She went on to add that there is something magical about hearing the first reactions in a theatre like that.

"It makes every struggle worth it," said Sukanya.

Made under the direction of Rima Das, “Not a Hero” explores the lives of young people trying to find their place in the world.

Aside from directing it, Rima Das has also written, edited, and produced this Indian-Singaporean coming-of-age drama.

With Sukanya Boruah playing Pahi in the film, the project further has Mrinmoy Das as Rio and Bhuman Bhargav Das as Mivan, along with the other cast.

The camera work for “Not a Hero” has been looked after by Rima Das and Aditya Varma, whereas Pallab Talukdar has provided the tunes.

Sukanya has made quite a wave through her work in Assamese cinema, along with music videos, and TV series, including “Nima Denzongpa” on COLORS TV and “Sakuntala” on RANG TV.

In addition to her acting career, Sukanya has also appeared in several prominent advertisements for top brands such as Coca Cola, Caprese, Samsung, Nestlé, Nykaa, Usha Fan, and Skybags.

