Sudhanshu Pandey recalls when his Instagram got hacked: Promised to never click on random links

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Sudhanshu Pandey recalled the time when his Instagram account was hacked after he clicked on a random link.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Anupamaa' āctor shared that after the incident, he swore never to click on any link unless he is absolutely sure of its origin.

When asked if he had ever faced a scam in real life, Sudhanshu revealed that although he had never faced a financial or digital scam, his Instagram account got hacked once.

Remembering the incident from several years ago, he said, "It happened because I clicked on a suspicious link. Within seconds, the account was hacked. After that incident, I made a promise to myself that I would never click on any link unless I am absolutely sure where it has come from and whether it is legitimate."

Work-wise, Sudhanshu will next be seen in the show “Do Duniya Ek Dil”, alongside Vikram Singh Chauhan and Rachi Sharma.

Sharing what made him say yes to the project, the 'Siyaasat' actor stated that he is playing a layered character in the show, which is likely to show him in a completely new light.

Sudhanshu stated, "In every show, there are characters with positive shades and others with negative shades. The character I am playing here has a negative shade, but it is layered and complex. There are many aspects of the role that will surprise the audience."

He added that whenever he takes up a character, he wants it to give him scope as an actor to explore something new.

"I enjoy presenting something fresh to the audience and giving them unexpected moments through my performance. In this show, my character may appear negative, but it is not a straightforward negative role. It has several dimensions that will unfold gradually", he explained.

"My effort is always to make my characters memorable so that the audience connects with them and carries them in their hearts. If people remember the character for a long time, that is the biggest achievement for an actor", concluded Sudhanshu.

