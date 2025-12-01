Sudha Chandran remembers Dharmendra with a throwback ‘Tehelka’ clip, on the eighth day of his demise

Mumbai Dec 1 (IANS) Actress and dancer Sudha Chandran seems to be heartbroken post the demise of superstar Dharmendra.

The late superstar who passed away 8 days ago, on November 24, was immensely missed by Sudha Chandran, who once shared screen space with him years ago. The actress, sharing a video song from her movie Tehelka that also starred Dharmendra, took to her social media account today in expressing her grief.

She wrote, “8 days today...par dil hai ki Manta hi nahi....I’m feeling so blessed that I belong to that era and industry where Dharam Ji was, is and forever is the most handsome he-man of India ...so honoured that I could share screen space with Dharam Sir...luv u sir, and it’s so difficult to accept this reality...koshish bahut ki par nahi ho raha hai (sic) (Trying hard but it’s just impossible).”

For the uninitiated, the news of superstar Dharmendra's demise on November 24 sent shockwaves across the entire nation, especially through the Bollywood industry. In the evening of November 25, veteran superstar and Dharmendra’s friend of almost 5 decades, Jeetendra, was seen visiting the grieving family. Superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, were also seen visiting the family to offer condolences.

For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator in mid-November, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments continued.

–IANS

rd/