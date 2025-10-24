Subhash Ghai's Mukta Arts to venture into Animation & gaming with its new division

Mumbai: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's production banner Mukta Arts has turned 47 on Friday. Commemorating the occasion, the 'Taal' maker announced the new division of the banner- SGM Studio.

This latest division of the production house will be focused on creating animation and gaming.

Elated about the new development, Ghai penned on social media, "My Congratulations n blessings to every one at mukta arts n whistlingwoods international to announce one more division of MUKTA ARTS LTD CALLED AS SGM STUDIOS OF PRODUCING ANIMATION N GAMINGS AT MUKTA HOUSE FILM CITY MUMBAI. (sic)"

"This is a big announcement to day From mukta arts. N we need your blessings for our vision n studio. To march ahead in business of entertainment (folded hands) This is our 47 anniversary of Muktaarts since 1978. (Smiling Face with Open Hands Emoji)," the director went on to write.

Mukta Arts was founded by Ghai on October 24, 1978, and the first ever movie produced by them was 'Karz' starring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim (Tina Ambani), and Simi Garewal.

In the meantime, Ghai recently expressed his grief over the loss of veteran actor Asrani using social media. He recalled their days together as classmates at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, back in 1965.

Taking to his Instagram, Ghai posted a photo of Asrani, claiming that the iconic actor-comedian was not only the best student in their batch but also a teacher to many.

Pouring his heart out, Ghai penned, “It’s painful to see my class fellow ASRANI in acting class of FTii pune in 1965 departing from this world. He was the best student in our class and teacher too (sic)."

“He was v serious professional who played drama n mostly comedy in his 375 films. An achievement indeed. My heartfelt prayers for the peace of his noble soul (sic),” the filmmaker added.

--IANS