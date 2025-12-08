Subhash Ghai wishes Happy Birthday to Dharmendra, 'Our He-Man screen star for 60 years'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai penned a warm birthday wish for Dharmendra, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR HE-MAN SCREEN STAR FOR 60 years...DHARMENDRA," the 'Taal' maker wrote on his Instagram handle.

Ghai pointed out that during his glorious career spanning around 6 decades, Dharmendra has played a wide variety of roles from a simpleton, to an action hero, to a comedian, to an action lover.

"Who played variety of roles from simpleton to action hero to poet to historical to comedian to passionate lover with every top director of Hindi cinema coz of his pure heart n simplicity..," the 'Karz' maker added.

Ghai further recalled his 1981 release with Dhamendra, "Krodhi", in which he was seen transforming from a mafia to a spiritual guru.

Calling it his favourite movie, he penned, "He played a literate mafia into spiritual guru in my film KRODHI 1981 - a most challenging role n my still favourite film."

"You are always with us paa ji..SG," Ghai signed off, saying.

Apart from Dharmendra in the titular role, "Krodhi" also features Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman as the core cast, along with Premnath, Ranjeeta, Sachin, Pran, Amrish Puri, and Vimi in ancillary roles.

Prior to this, Ghai treated the netizens with a throwback photo of himself with Dharmendra, accompanied by a simple yet profound message, “I LOVE YOU KHUSH RAHO (sic)”.

Reflecting on Dharmendra's pure soul and inspiring journey, he shared, "Was the only voice from his soul to everyone he met always. One of the most genuine human being in indian cinema . I met him in my directorial film KRODHI in 1977. He was always inspiring. He always meets u like a family member n always smiling n hugging . He is the greatest story of no body to a national pride in cinema n inspiration to new generations n next too."

"God bless his noble soul," he added.

