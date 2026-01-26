Subhash Ghai reveals his views on the ongoing trend of recreating timeless classics

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai decided to share his views on the ongoing trend of recreating timeless classic songs. The 'Taal' maker stated that cinema is a reflection of society and hence, just like people change with time, so does cinema.

Speaking exclusively with IANS on the sidelines of his popular film institute, Whistling Woods, completing 25 years, Ghai shared that the digital space has opened up opportunities for creative people to share all kinds of stories.

The 'Karma' maker was asked, "In today's cinema, where there is a trend of recreating Bollywood timeless classics, filmmakers like yourself who have delivered timeless music and timeless films, do you see this trend as nostalgia or a creative risk?"

To this, he told IANS, "I believe any creative work takes place in its time and era. The cinema of Dadasaheb Phalke, V. Shantaram, Mehboob Khan, the acting of K. L. Saigal, the work of Gulzal, and Bimal Roy, then came Manoj Kumar, Prakash Mehra, like this, new characters come into play every 30 years."

"Cinema is like a reflection of life and people. Just like how people change with time, so does cinema. Not just that, expressions and narratives also change. The narrative today does not match the narrative of the 80s and 90s," the director went on to add.

He further pointed out how, ever since the emergence of the digital space, there is an opportunity to tell every kind of story.

Meanwhile, as Whistling Woods completed 25 years, the significant milestone was marked by the annual convocation for more than 300 students who will soon be commencing their professional journey.

The event was also attended by Ghai's 'Hero' actor Jackie Shroff, who also gave away the awards to the graduates.

