Subhash Ghai embraces change, says it ‘triggers’ him to fall in love with life every day

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared a reflective post expressing his appreciation for change and how it continues to shape his outlook on life and creativity.

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He wrote: “I love the change n it triggers me to fall in love with the change. BE IT A - time, technology, people, perspectives, profession, cinema, entertainment, education, theatre, myself, even my portrait I Iive excited everyday. Move like river. Love people n universe with a change. Do what u love, love what u do (sic).”

Talking about the filmmaker, who made his directorial debut in 1976 with "Kalicharan" starring Shatrughan Sinha, has given out a string of hits such as "Karz" (1980), "Krodhi" (1981), "Hero" (1983), "Meri Jung" (1985), "Karma" (1986), "Ram Lakhan" (1989), "Trimurti" (1995), "Pardes" (1997), "Taal" (1999), and "Yaadein" (2001).

He paused directing after "Yaadein", but returned to do "Black & White" in 2008, followed by "Yuvvraaj".

On March 21, the filmmaker recalled his first movie as an actor, which was "Taqdeer" back in 1967, alongside Bharat Bhushan, Shalini Mardolkar, Farida Jalal, and Johnny Walker.

"Taqdeer" shares the tale of a destitute widow who is forced to marry a man she dislikes for the well-being of her children.

He remembered that he and Jalal Agha, young actors from The Pune Film Institute, were given short roles in the movie.

Ghai wrote the caption, "IT WAS MY FIRST FILM AS AN ACTOR IN 1967...Yes. It was produced by RAJSHREE production n me n Jalal agha the two actors from pune film institute were picked up to cast for brief young roles in a movie #TAQDEER Can u recognise me in this pick ? I never knew where my taqdeer wud take me in film industry...I feel blessed today. N thank u all (sic)".

--IANS

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