Subhash Ghai celebrates lifelong friendship with Rajkumar Hirani, Bhansali and David Dhawan

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on Wednesday, took to social media to celebrate lifelong friendship with filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and David Dhawan.

Taking to Instagram, Ghai posted a collage featuring himself alongside Hirani and Dhawan. In a heartfelt note, the ‘Taal’ director reflected on their shared journey in the film industry, highlighting their common bond as alumni of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

In his post, Subhash Ghai emphasized the value of foundational education, noting that while their formal training came from FTII, real learning happened every day from the environment around them. Ghai also linked this philosophy to his teaching approach at Whistling Woods International, the film school he founded.

For the caption, the ‘Pardes’ filmmaker wrote, “We all four friends stayed for more than three decades successfully in the movie industry,” Ghai wrote. “We studied for two years at our mother institute — Film Institute of India — but in different courses, from acting to editing. Yet we grew in our own excellence in movies.”

Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai recently made headlines for ending his sabbatical by announcing his new film. On June 30, he revealed that Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh would play the lead in his upcoming project. The veteran filmmaker shared Riteish's photo from 'Apna Sapna Money Money' where the actor was seen dressed as a woman. Ghai captioned the post, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under Mukta Arts. A classic beauty. Can you guess the name of this beautiful girl? Please do write(sic).”

Subhash Ghai’s last project was the 2022 film “36 Farmhouse,” which he both wrote and produced. He is best known for directing movies like, “Kalicharan,” “Vishwanath,” “Karz,” “Hero,” “Vidhaata,” “Meri Jung,” “Karma,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Saudagar,” “Khalnayak,” “Pardes,” and “Taal.”

--IANS

ps/