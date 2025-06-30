Subhash Ghai announces Riteish Deshmukh as the lead of his next film

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others, has announced the actor for his upcoming film.

On Monday, the veteran filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of Riteish Deshmukh, in which the actor appears cross-dressed. The veteran filmmaker wrote in jest that he has locked in the “heroine” for his next film.

He wrote in the caption, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under mukta arts. A classic beauty. Can u guess the name of this beautiful girl ? Please do write (sic)”.

The picture appears to be from the 2006 comedy film ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’, in which Riteish essayed the role of a conman, and cross-dresses as part of his act.

Earlier, Subhash Ghai lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he has not just put the country on the path of development but is also bringing a change in the thought-process of the people of this country for the nation’s holistic development.

The filmmaker also walked down the memory lane and shared how he made a film ‘Kanchi’ 11 years ago and envisioned a better India.

He earlier said, “11 years ago I made a film called ‘Kanchi’. We wrote a song for the climax of that film, ‘Saare jahan se accha, wo Hindustan kahan hai?’. The question that arose was, ‘Is this a country which is better than the whole world?’. Back then, there was an atmosphere of disappointment. That is why we had to write the song”.

He then shared how the Modi government promised a change in 2014, as he said, “After that a new government came, people opposed that government saying, ‘Why do you want so much change?’ When our Prime Minister Modi came, I understood one thing from what he said. He does not just want the development of the country. Along with the development of the country, he also wants to change people's thinking. He wants to transform the national character of this country. I liked this very much. Then I thought, ‘Let's wait’”.

He shared that the countrymen today have become strongly patriotic, and the nation is ready to fight any enemy.

