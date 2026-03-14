Steven Spielberg is developing a western movie

Los Angeles, March 14 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg has shared details about his upcoming project. After saying last year that the western genre has “eluded (him) for decades, Steven Spielberg is finally making his addition to the genre.

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The filmmaker is set to helm a western film. The details of the project are currently under the wraps, reports ‘Variety’.

During a keynote conversation at SXSW, moderator Sean Fennessey asked the director about whether he has plans to make a western film.

He said, “I can’t reveal anything right now, but I have something in development”, Spielberg said. “And it kicks a**”. Spielberg also said he hopes to shoot the film in Texas, though that may have been a wink to the audience, as SXSW takes place in Austin.

When pressed for more details, he added, “There will be horses. There will be guns. There will be no tropes, I can tell you that. There’s going to be no stereotypes”.

As per ‘Variety’, much of the conversation revolved around Spielberg's ideas about extraterrestrial life and his upcoming UFO film ‘Disclosure Day’. When Fennessy brought up a recent podcast on which Barack Obama confidently said that aliens are real, Spielberg laughed.

“When President Obama made that comment, I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is so great for ‘Disclosure Day’. This is amazing’”, he said. “Then two days later, he stepped back from the comments and said what he believed in was life in the cosmos, which, of course, everybody should believe in. Because no one should ever think that that we are the only intelligent civilization in the entire universe”.

Speaking about the UFOs, Spielberg said, “All of you here should read about this and see the plethora of documentaries about this dating back to 2018. I don’t know any more than any of you do, but I have a very strong suspicion that we are not alone here on Earth right now”.

--IANS

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