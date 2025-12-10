Srushti Dange plays a character called Bommi in 'Mahasenha', reveal makers

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) The makers of director Dhinesh Kalaiselvan's upcoming action thriller 'Mahasenha', featuring actor Vemal in the lead, have now disclosed the look and character name of actress Srushti Dange in the film.

Taking to her social media timelines, actress Srushti Dange, who plays the female lead in the film, shared her character poster, which revealed that she played a character called Bommi. She also wrote, "Introducing Bommi from Yaali Malai (Kurangani) #Mahasenha universe. Dec 12 This Friday."

The film, which is being produced by Marudham Productions, is an action thriller that will be rooted in nature, spirituality, and forest mythology. Apart from Srushti Dange and Vemal, the film will also feature Yogi Babu, Mahima Gupta, John Vijay, Kabir Duhan Singh, Alfred Jose, Ilakkiya, and Vijay Siyon in pivotal roles, along with Sena the elephant, which plays a significant and symbolic part in the story.

Written and directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan, the film will explore the eternal conflict between divine natural forces and human greed. The story, sources say, is set deep within the forests of Gudalur, Wayanad, Kollimalai and Ooty.

Speaking about the project, director Dhinesh Kalaiselvan had said, "Mahasenha is not just a film about the jungle — it’s a story about faith, power, and the harmony between man and nature. I wanted to explore how greed disturbs this divine balance, and how spirituality restores it. Every frame of this film reflects our respect for nature and the belief that divinity exists in every living being. The forest itself is a character — alive, emotional, and powerful."

The film has been designed as a visually rich cinematic experience, combining real forest landscapes, stunning CGI artistry, and a deeply emotional human narrative.

On the technical front, the film has a background score by Uday Prakash and cinematography by D R Manas Babu. Editing for the film is by Nagooran Ramasandiran and stunts have been choreographed by Ram Kumar. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Dastha and Ameer. Art direction for the film is by V.S. Dinesh Kumar.

