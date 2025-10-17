SRK, Kajol, Anupam Kher reunite at Filmfare, recreating DDLJ magic

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) The Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad this year witnessed a special moment when Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Anupam Kher were clipped together on the Filmfare stage, almost recreating and reminding the audience of their cult classic movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

The moment took place when Shahrukh Khan and Kajol came together to perform a medley of their romantic tracks, including songs from DDLJ for a Filmfare performance. As they performed, the audience was reminded of the on-screen chemistry that made the duo one of Bollywood's most loved pairs. Following that, actor Anupam Kher joined them on stage to present the Filmfare Award to Shahrukh Khan, adding an emotional layer to the evening.

During the presentation, Anupam Kher and Shahrukh Khan recreated their memorable "O Pochi O Lola" moment from DDLJ, drawing claps from the audience. Kher, who played Shahrukh Khan's father in the 1995 released film, shared the stage with both SRK and Kajol after many years, bringing together three key members of the film's cast. Kajol, dressed in a black saree, stood beside them, smiling as Kher handed over the trophy to Khan.

The reunion of the three actors served as a tribute to "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", which was released on October 20, 1995, and marks 30 years this year. Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced under the Yash Raj banner, the film featured Shahrukh Khan as Raj Malhotra, Kajol as Simran Singh, Anupam Kher as Raj's father and Amrish Puri as Simran's strict yet emotional father. The film also featured Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi and a young Karan Johar, who played Raj's close friend.

Karan Johar, who was also on the stage, gave audiences a trip down memory lane and reminded them of another cult classic movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was directed by him and starred the other three actors: Shahrukh Khan, Kajol and Anupam Kher, as well.

The 16th of October marked 27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, on account of which, Kajol, Karan Johar and a few other star cast members of the movie shared beautiful memories of them, related to the movie, on their social media accounts.

