SRK enters billionaire club with net worth of about $1.4 billion

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is now the richest entertainer in the world. The actor has now officially become a billionaire with an estimated wealth of $1.4 billion.

As per the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan has officially entered the billionaire club. This milestone places him among the wealthiest entertainers globally. Notably, his wealth surpasses that of several international celebrities, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million).

SRK’s wealth extends beyond his film career, and is anchored in a diversified portfolio of businesses and investments. His flagship enterprise is Red Chillies Entertainment, founded in 2002, which has produced numerous blockbuster films such as Chennai Express, Raees, and Pathaan. The company not only produces films but also manages visual effects, distribution, and content rights, making it a major player in Indian entertainment.

He also co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been highly profitable both from sponsorship deals and league revenues. In addition, he has significant real estate holdings, including his iconic Mumbai residence Mannat, a villa in Beverly Hills, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and properties in London and Dubai.

He has also invested in luxury automobiles and lifestyle brands, while Red Chillies has a separate visual effects and post-production wing that generates additional income through third-party projects. Collectively, these ventures have made SRK a global business mogul, contributing substantially to his net worth of INR 12,490 crore (roughly $1.4 billion).

Other Indian actors on the list are Juhi Chawla, and her family with a reported net worth of ₹7790 crore. Hrithik Roshan is on the third spot with a wealth of INR 2160 crore.

--IANS

aa/