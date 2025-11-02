SRK at 60: Raghav Juyal says megastar taught him the power of dreams

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, is celebrating Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday with a special message, as he shared what SRK’s stardom has taught him.

On Sunday, Raghav took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself with SRK, and two videos from the special screening of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Sir. You’re not just an actor, you’re an emotion. Watching you taught me that even small-town dreams can shine the brightest”.

He further mentioned, “You showed us what charm, hard work, and heart really mean. Forever inspired by the King himself”.

Raghav is a true SRK fanboy, and belongs to the generation that has grown up on the megastar’s cinema. Earlier, Raghav lauded Aryan Khan, the elder son of SRK for his values. The actor spoke highly of Aryan, who directed him in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’. He said that the Khan house has made a fine man out of Aryan.

The actor earlier told IANS, “I think the family's culture that teaches you, it comes from the family. And there's a lot of good environment in their family. We feel like we're at home. Aryan is the son of the biggest superstar in the world, but still they are so rooted. When we go to their home, his cousins come, some come from Delhi, some from Dehradun. So from different places, they talk in a very rooted way. They don't talk in a way that makes me feel out of place”.

He further mentioned, “It's a very homely environment there. When Gauri ma'am comes, she says, ‘Let's eat first, then we'll work’. Another thing is touching everyone's feet. It's a culture in the North that we touch the feet of elders. I saw that a lot in the Khan house. When my mom met Aryan for the first time, the way he met her, he was so warm, and kind. Only family can teach you such good values because friends only spoil you (laughs)”.

He also said that Aryan found his directorial voice with his debut show, which is a rarity not just in India but across the world.

