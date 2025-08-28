"Srivalli" singer Sid Sriram’s on his new release 'SOL': It came from a place of stillness and reflection

Mumbai Aug 28 (IANS) Acclaimed global music icon "Sid Sriram" has unveiled his biggest pop single yet, "SOL", a Tamil-language track that fuses sound and visuals into a powerful, immersive experience.

The song is written, composed, produced and performed by Sid Sriram with an additional production by Atlanta based super producer Mike Will-Made It. Known for his romantic anthems, Sid returns with a celebration of love, brought alive through a visually stunning music video. Directed by Parasher Baruah - the creative mind behind Sid’s popular devotional track "Sivanar," the video features Usha Jey and her viral dance crew, internationally recognized for blending Bharatanatyam with hip-hop, adding energy, tradition, and a contemporary flair to the narrative.

Speaking about SOL, Sid Sriram said, “I started writing SOL about a year ago in my bedroom in Fremont, CA, where I grew up. It came from a place of stillness and reflection, reconnecting with myself and rediscovering joy. When Mike WIll-Made It and I linked up in Atlanta, he added a bounce to the piece that pushed it over the edge. The visual universe was dreamt up by me, my sister Pallavi Sriram, my dad and Parasher Baruah. It was wonderful having Usha Jey and her dance crew bring dynamism and movement to life through Usha’s ‘hybrid bharatham’ approach to choreography. This song and video are centered around joy, vibrance, evolution and love."

Released through his joint venture with Warner Music India, the music video unfolds in a surreal, futuristic setting, centred around a barren tree and ancient walls that symbolize silence and memory. Usha Jey’s choreography, inspired by Kolam patterns, breathes life into the visuals, while her crew’s hybrid dance style bridges tradition and modernity.

"SOL" is a journey into timeless, transformative emotion, told through music, movement, and visual artistry. Widely loved for viral songs like Srivalli (Pushpa), Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale (Geetha Govindam), Nee Singam Dhan, Minnalvala, along with acclaimed singles Sivanar and En Kadhaa/Kanne, Sid continues to redefine contemporary Indian music. As the first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella, he has built a massive global fanbase and amassed hundreds of millions of streams.

Through his creative joint venture with Warner Music India, Sid continues to push artistic boundaries. Adding to the excitement, he will embark on his first-ever multi-city India tour, bringing this transformative experience to fans across the country, starting in Bengaluru on November 22, followed by Chennai on November 29, and Hyderabad on December 13.

