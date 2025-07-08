Sreenath Bhasi's next is a horror-comedy titled ‘Karakkam’

Kochi, July 8 (IANS) The makers of director Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian's upcoming horror comedy, featuring Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, on Tuesday announced the title of the film as 'Karakkam'.

Krown Stars Entertainment, the production house producing the film, unveiled the title poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

'Karakkam' will star a power-packed ensemble including Sreenath Bhasi, Sidharth Bharathan, Femina George, Jean Paul Lal, Biju Kuttan, and Manikandan Achari in prominent roles.

Produced by Kimberly Trinidade and Ankush Singh, who are making a bold and creative entry into Malayalam cinema with Krown Stars Entertainment, Karakkam will blend horror comedy, supernatural elements, and adventure into a thrilling cinematic ride.

The producer duo shared that being a part of Malayalam cinema, a space known for bold narratives and global appeal, was a proud and exciting moment for them. They duo says that they see Karakkam as the start of a deeper journey with Kerala’s film industry, and that they are already developing more Malayalam projects under their banner.

The screenplay and punch‑packed dialogues for the film are to come from the trio Nipin Narayanan, Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, and Arjun Narayanan, building on an original story by Dhanush Varghese.

'Karakkam's title poster indicates a journey through haunted secrets, supernatural entities, and a desperate struggle for redemption.

Joining the lead cast are Lenaz Bichha, Shaun Romi, Shalu Rahim, Manoj Mosses, Keyin Sunny, Sravan, Vishnu Raghu, Vineeth Thattil, and Midhun (Midhutty).

The film is being co‑directed by Jithin C S. Bablu Aju serves as cinematographer, and Nithin Raj Arol is the editor. Rajesh P Velayudhan heads art direction while Rinni Divakar is the production controller. Prasobh Vijayan is the executive producer and Mohit Chaudhary is the creative producer.

Costumes have been designed by Melwin J, with make‑up by R G Wayanadan. Sreejith Dancity choreographs the dance sequences. VFX and graphics are being crafted by DTM Studio. Sound Design is by Aravind/AUO2.

--IANS

mkr/