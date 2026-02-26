Sree Vishnu-starrer 'Vishnu Vinyasam' to have a run-time of 1 hour and 59 minutes!

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Disclosing that his upcoming film 'Vishnu Vinyasam', directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, would have a run time of 1 hour and 59 minutes, actor Sree Vishnu on Thursday promised that although the film's length looked like it was on a diet, the entertainment it provided would be like a full meal with extra dessert!

Read More

Taking to his X timeline to share the film's run time, the actor wrote, "Length konchem diet lo undi… Kaani entertainment mathram full meals with extra dessert. It's a promise. Repu family tho randi, enjoy chesi, theatres lo malli malli repeat kottandi! (The film's length is on a diet... However, the entertainment it provides will be like a full meal with extra dessert! It's a promise. Come with your family, enjoy and keep coming back.) #VishnuVinyasam #VishnuVinyasamOnFeb27."

The film, which is being produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner as its third production, has Hema and Shalini presenting it, with Sai Krishna Bobba and Ramachary M coming on board as co-producers.

It may be recalled that the makers chose to reveal the film’s title through a stylish animated video that also offered a peek into the story's backdrop.

Set in an urban milieu, the glimpse featured Sree Vishnu zipping through the city on a custom-made yellow motorcycle.

Highlighting his off-the-wall antics and trademark humour, the title reveal was capped with the catchy tagline, “No Brakes – Just Laughs.” The video further heightened curiosity with a playful voiceover declaring, “History, Numerology, Astrology were all invented for him,” hinting at a breezy, fun-filled ride driven by an unforgettable protagonist.

It was evident from the title teaser itself that Sree Vishnu, who is known to pick stories that are offbeat and that provide solid entertainment, had picked yet another script that fell in this category.

Nayana Sarika plays the female lead in this film, which is backed by a strong ensemble cast including actors Satya, Brahmaji, Praveen, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyyengar, Satyam Rajesh, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Goparaju Ramana.

Sources close to the unit had confirmed to IANS in December last year that the entire talkie portion of the film had already been wrapped up.

The project boasts an experienced technical team, with Sai Sriram cranking the camera, Radhan composing the music, A Ramanjaneyulu heading the art direction, and Kartikeyan Rohini overseeing the editing.

--IANS

mkr/