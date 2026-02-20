Sree Vishnu, Reba John-starrer Mrithunjay’s release postponed to March 6

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) The makers of director Hussain Sha Kiran’s upcoming thriller 'Mrithunjay', featuring actors Sree Vishnu and Reba John in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on March 6 this year.

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to release on February 27 this year.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the news of the film's new release date, actor Sree Vishnu wrote, "Release date marindhi, thrillu kaadhu ! (The release date has changed, not the thrill!) Meet #MrithyuNjay in cinemas from March 6th."

It may be recalled that Light Box Media, the firm producing the film, had taken to its X timeline to share the YouTube link to the film’s title teaser. It had then said, "Every clue matters. Every move is a risk. But in this game - Jay decides when it’s over.”

Actor Sree Vishnu too had shared the link to the title teaser when it released last year. He had then said, “A New me. A New game. I see it. Now, it’s your turn. #Mrithyunjay This one hits different. Thank you to the entire team for the wishes.”

The film's title teaser gave away the fact that the film would be an interesting crime thriller and that Reba John plays a cop in the film. However, it is unclear as to what role Sree Vishnu plays in the film although a fleeting glimpse of Sree Vishnu in the title teaser has led viewers to believe he plays a convict in prison.

The film, directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. The film has been produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati and is being presented by Ramya Gunnam.

Music for the film is by Kaala Bhairava and editing is by renowned editor Sreekar Prasad. Cinematography for the film is by Vidyasagar and production design is by: Manisha.

