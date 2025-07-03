‘Special Ops’ maker Shivam Nair talks about the liberation of working on OTT

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Director Shivam Nair, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of the superhit streaming show ‘Special Ops’, has spoken on the medium of OTT, and the kind of liberation it brings for the artistes.

The director recently spoke with IANS ahead of the season’s release, and shared how he made a conscious decision to take departure from television into cinema and OTT. Having worked across all three media, the director is placed in a better position to share his opinion on the same.

Shivam told IANS, “For me, to work on OTT with ‘Special Ops’, is a big opportunity for sure. I come from a background of television and I had taken a certain decision to kind of move forward from that. It's been a great opportunity for me, frankly speaking”.

He further mentioned, “Because maybe about like seven years ago, six years ago, when I took a break from TV, if somebody would have offered me a film which would have a budget of what ‘Special Ops’ needed and, we are looking at something which is towards and upwards of about INR 1000 crores”.

The second season of the show deals with the threat of cyber warfare. Earlier, actor Kay Kay Menon, who essays the lead in ‘Special Ops’, had shared that his lead character of Himmat Singh in the show hasn’t changed much in 5 years.

Talking about his character, the actor earlier told IANS, “I don't think Himmat Singh has changed. He still remains the same Himmat Singh. What has changed is the challenges that he faces. So in that sense, contextually, the situations are different. But Himmat Singh will be Himmat Singh the way he operates”.

‘Special Ops 2’ is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 11, 2025.

