Sophie Turner suffers an injury, ‘Tomb Raider’ production hits the pause button

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Sophie Turner suffered a minor injury, which has resulted in the pausing of the shoot of the high-profile series “Tomb Raider” by creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

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“Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible,” the studio said in a statement to deadline.com.

It is unclear whether Turner suffered the injury on set. According to sources, the shutdown is expected to last two weeks, and the crew will be paid during it.

Amazon MGM Studios, which produces Tomb Raider for Prime Video with Crystal Dynamics, announced on Jan. 15 the start of production for the long-in-the-works series by releasing a first-look image of Turner as Lara Croft. The show is filming primarily in the UK.

Tomb Raider is an adaptation of the popular Tomb Raider video game franchise about the adventures of archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

Since the release of the original Tomb Raider in 1996, the series developed into a franchise of the same name, and Lara went on to become a major icon of the video game industry.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognised Lara Croft as the "Most Successful Human Videogame Heroine" in 2006. Six games in the series were developed. Three films were released: Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life and Tomb Raider.

The first two star American actress Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft, and the third Swedish actress Alicia Vikander.

The cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

Waller-Bridge is creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken who will serve as director and executive producer. Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins executive produce through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg and Timothy I.

Stevenson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. It is co-executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer.

--IANS

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