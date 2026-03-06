Sooraj Barjatya has an important message for young artistes facing failure

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who has produced the streaming show ‘Sangemarmar’, has a message for all art aspirants and for those who are looking to make it big in cinema.

Read More

The director-producer spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show, and said that if an artiste fails, the only way they can come out of it is to put their head down and work.

When asked how can a younger generation of artists deal with the pain that comes from the non-acceptance of an artwork, he told IANS, “We all have to accept this. When you step into this field or any other field, you have to accept that some things will work, some things will not work. But I think the main thing is whether we have done our best or not. In real life also, if you see, some days will be good, some business proposals will be made, sometimes six months of work will not be done. We all face this. These are all parts. But yes, artistes are emotional people”.

He went on, “So an artist has to be prepared that this will work or not. So you have to go with the Gita philosophy. You have to do your best. And if you ask any of your senior actors, they will all tell this only”.

He further mentioned, “It comes from a lot of experience. While putting a film together, you come to know that this project is not working the way it should. But, at that time you have to do your best. And that is professionalism. That is professionalism where you decide that I have to do my best and try my best to get the best work from others. At that time you must not falter. But I think it's all about professionalism.

Art belongs, you have to be prepared. Some things will work, some things will not. But the best part of this profession is if one project doesn’t work the way it should, the next can do extremely good”.

“Cinema is the only industry where you have this privilege. If I put up an industry, and it doesn't work, It will take me years to put up again. But if I make another film, it may just become a big hit”, he added.

‘Sangemarmar’ is available to stream on JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/