Sonu Sood reacts to Rajpal Yadav's inability to repay debt: Sometimes life turns unfair!

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Calling Rajpal Yadav a gifted actor who had given years of unforgettable work to the film industry, actor Sonu Sood, who observed that life could sometimes be unfair, has announced that Rajpal Yadav would now be a part of his film.

Taking to his X timeline to make this announcement, Sonu Sood wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal."

Sonu Sood further added, "He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us...producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry."

For the unaware, actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the police after the Delhi High Court directed him to do so in connection with multiple cheque bounce cases. Rajpal Yadav, who had taken a loan to make his film 'Ata Pata Laapata' in 2010, was unable to repay the loan. In 2018, a magisterial court sentenced the actor and his wife to a six-month jail term. In 2019, a sessions court upheld the verdict. When the actor and his wife approached the Delhi High Court in 2024 for relief, the court temporarily suspended the sentence taking into consideration the fact that the actor and his wife were not habitual offenders. It allowed time for resettlement. However, the actor was unable to repay the debt.

A single-judge Bench of Swarana Kanta Sharma deprecated the actor’s conduct after noting his repeated failure to honour settlement commitments despite being granted several opportunities.

“This Court is of the view that the conduct of the petitioner no. 1 (Rajpal Yadav) deserves to be deprecated. Despite repeatedly giving assurances and seeking indulgence of this Court, he has failed to comply with the orders passed from time to time,” Justice Sharma had observed.

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a batch of petitions filed by Yadav and his wife challenging their conviction and sentence under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

