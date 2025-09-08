Sonu Nigam to recreate the iconic track 'Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Who among us is not familiar with the popular devotional track "Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai". Now, singer Sonu Nigam is reported to recreate the iconic track for the forthcoming Sony TV's show, "Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai."

A source close to the development said, "Sonu Nigam will be recreating the most Iconic song Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai for Sony TV's upcoming show, which talks about Hope and Belief. Finally, after a few decades we are back at our own grass root stories and mythology".

"Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai" traces the journey of 8-year-old Maniki Singh Lodhi from a village of Bundelkhand (Jhansi), whose father, Sagar Singh Lodhi, an army officer, goes missing at the border. Refusing to believe he’s gone, Maniki's unshakable faith in Maa Vaishno Devi drives her to journey to Katra, seeking divine intervention.

The mythological show will see Payoja Srivastava essaying the lead role of Maniki Singh Lodhi, with Avinesh Rekhi as father Sagar Singh Lodhi, Alyea Ghosh as mother Anandi Sagar Lodhi, Puneet Vashisht as the antagonist Ravindra Vijayvargiya / Bairagi and Shruti Choudhary as the teacher and the divine power.

The forthcoming drama is being backed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions banner.

Shifting our focus back to Nigam, last week he was seen unleashing the '90s swag with actor Varun Dhawan on the "Bijuria" track from the highly anticipated flick, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari".

The singer posted an Instagram Reel with Varun in which both were seen grooving to the "Bijuria" song, setting the internet ablaze with their energetic hookstep.

Nigam claimed that "Bijuria" is one of those songs that has lived many lives.

“When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal . Revisiting it now decades later, feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version.", he shared.

