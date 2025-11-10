Sonu Nigam overwhelmed by 'Itna pyaar' during his Satrangi Re India Tour

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Celebrated singer Sonu Nigam kicked off his "Satrangi Re India Tour’" in Mumbai with a mesmerising performance.

Addressing his beloved fans during the show, Nigam expressed, “A very warm welcome to all of you. Itna pyaar, itne log, I am truly very grateful to each one of you and to God”.

Nigam even invited some lucky fans from the crowd to join him on stage, after which they all grooved together on his electrifying hit, 'Bijuria'.

Along with "Bijuria", the crowd also had a blast listening to some iconic numbers like ‘Pardesiya’, ‘Jeene Ke Hai Char Din’, ‘Papa Meri Jaan’, ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’, ‘Saathiya’, ‘Satrangi Re’, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, Sooraj Hua Madham’, ‘All Is Well’, and ‘Shukran Allah’.

Produced and conceptualised by BookMyShow, and by NR Talent & Event Management the evening was graced by some renowned personalities such as Munawar Faruqui, Salim Merchant, Nakuul Mehta, Tanmay Bhatt, Sahiba Bali, Shaan Grover, Rishabh Sawhney, and Lauren Gottlieb, among others.

Dropping a couple of glimpses from the musical evening on social media, Nigam penned, "Mumbai, we have created magic together! You gave us a night to remember, and this is just the start (sparkle emoji) Hyderabad, the countdown’s begun !! We cannot wait to celebrate Satrangi Re with you! (red heart emoji) #SonuNigamLive #SatrangiRe (sic)."

Reacting to this, one of the netizens commented, "Best concert of my life. And I was also in Coldplay fanpit earlier this year. You are one person with the energy reserves of a dozen. And of course I’ve been singing your songs all the way from 3 years old to now at 30. It was perfect.

Wish Salim Merchant had joined you on stage when you signalled. Next time! Stay healthy and thank you for this evening! (sic)"

Another one wrote, "Eagerly waiting to see you in Hyderabad. My dream come true moment of watching my idol live for the first time."

The Mumbai leg of the "Satrangi Re India Tour" witnessed an overwhelming turnout, drawing around 13,000 fans.

After Mumbai, Nigam is all set to make stops at Hyderabad on November 29th, Kolkata on December 6th, Ahmedabad on December 21st, Pune on January 10th, 2026, and Delhi-NCR on March 28th, 2026 as part of the tour.

--IANS

pm/