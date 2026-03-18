Sonu Nigam enjoys a fun jamming session with his father in the car

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam is blessed with a voice that can leave anyone enchanted, but as a professional singer, he misses no opportunity to enjoy a fun jamming session whenever possible.

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On Wednesday, he uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle where he was seen doing riyaz with a harmonium in the car.

However, he was not alone; the acclaimed singer was accompanied by his father, Agam Kumar Nigam, who is also a noted singer.

The father and son duo were seen creating a fun memory, utilizing their travel time to the maximum.

The singer shared a candid yet beautiful rendition of the track "Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka" from the 1957 film "Naya Daur" starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala as the lead.

Nigam's feed is full of such entertaining glimpses from both his personal and professional life.

Recently, he bumped into his old friend, actress Divya Dutta, during a flight.

The old buddies decided to turn the chance encounter into a musical journey.

Divya took to her official Instagram account and shared a candid selfie of the two from the flight.

Both of them flaunted their shy yet infectious smiles at the camera as they posed together.

Sharing a snippet of the meet on social media, Divya wrote the caption, "Wen u bump into your bestie..on flight..journey musical ho jati hai.hai na??? Big hug @sonunigamofficial."

Nigam is believed to have recorded more than 6,000 songs in over 32 languages throughout his career, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.

In addition to this, the singer has also released a number of non-film albums. Nigam even tried his hand at acting and worked in a few movies.

In 2022, Nigam was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

--IANS

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